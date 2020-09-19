Short Interest in USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Grows By 14.0%

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USNZY. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.75.

USNZY stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

