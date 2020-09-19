Short Interest in TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Decreases By 11.1%

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of TDI opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

