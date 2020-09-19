Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expands By 10.6%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,727 shares of company stock valued at $63,512,097. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 693,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,316,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $230.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

