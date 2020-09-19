Short Interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Expands By 11.3%

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 260,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:SI opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $298.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

In other news, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.