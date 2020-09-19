Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Declines By 11.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

