Short Interest in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expands By 11.8%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 966,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MBIO stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $219.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.62. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

