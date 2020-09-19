Short Interest in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Increases By 10.6%

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
KB Financial Group stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
