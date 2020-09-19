Short Interest in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Increases By 10.6%

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

