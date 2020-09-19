Short Interest in China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rises By 10.6%

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Cable and Communication stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96. China Cable and Communication has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Cable and Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports.

