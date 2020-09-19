Short Interest in ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Grows By 16.9%

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. ARYZTA AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

