Sei Investments Co. Purchases 284,962 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 1,237.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,962 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. Analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.16.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $577,043.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,185,696.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,547,084 shares of company stock valued at $101,322,891.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

