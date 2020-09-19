Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.37.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock worth $30,481,478. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,737,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

