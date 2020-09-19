Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,478. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after acquiring an additional 209,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,114,000 after acquiring an additional 720,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 58.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after buying an additional 414,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

