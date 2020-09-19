Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $180.94 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.13.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.37.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

