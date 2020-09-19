SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $8,720,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $281,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $308.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,929.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.54. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

