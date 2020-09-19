Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Saputo stock opened at C$32.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.65. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$29.31 and a 52 week high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.35.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

