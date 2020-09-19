SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SALVATORE FERRA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.