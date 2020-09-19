salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) & McorpCX (NYSE:MCCX) Financial Comparison

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of McorpCX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for salesforce.com and McorpCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 2 3 33 2 2.88 McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A

salesforce.com presently has a consensus price target of $241.59, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given salesforce.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than McorpCX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares salesforce.com and McorpCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $17.10 billion 12.92 $126.00 million $1.02 238.02 McorpCX $3.24 million 0.32 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than McorpCX.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and McorpCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 12.21% 3.99% 2.59% McorpCX -39.80% -114.29% -82.27%

Volatility and Risk

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McorpCX has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

salesforce.com beats McorpCX on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

McorpCX Company Profile

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

