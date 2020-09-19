salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115,123 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

CRM opened at $242.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.97 and its 200-day moving average is $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,871 shares of company stock valued at $157,860,879. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.