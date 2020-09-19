Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.