Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in August

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Royale Energy Funds has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

