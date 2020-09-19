Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in August

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROYL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Royale Energy Funds has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
Royale Energy Funds Company Profile
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.