ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR alerts:

ROYMY stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

See Also: Cost of Equity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.