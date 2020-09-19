Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $82.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.93.

GILD opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of -271.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

