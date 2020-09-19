Roku Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Wingren forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $160.47 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $185.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average is $125.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Roku by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Roku by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.41, for a total value of $6,314,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $69,095,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

