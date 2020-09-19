Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in August

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMCF shares. ValuEngine raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 653,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.