RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get RMR Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $946.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RMR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,522,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 117,503 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.