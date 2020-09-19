RLI (NYSE:RLI) Now Covered by Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $85.28 on Thursday. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLI by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 282,576 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after acquiring an additional 263,858 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 226,245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,363,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,545,000 after buying an additional 132,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

