RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.5%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 8,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 36,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.00% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.