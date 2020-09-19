RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.73. 6,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 17,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.70% of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

