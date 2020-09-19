Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

REXR stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,421,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 167,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

