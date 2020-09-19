Reviewing Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (NYSE:FMBL)

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 2.63 $56.04 million N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $9.69, indicating a potential upside of 36.44%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 26.28% 21.03% 2.10% Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.