Reviewing Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) & Penn Virginia (OTCMKTS:PVAC)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Glori Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Glori Energy and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glori Energy and Penn Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.33 $70.59 million $8.97 1.15

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Penn Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia 33.22% 20.69% 9.14%

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Glori Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.