Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note issued on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,750,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,072,000 after acquiring an additional 171,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

