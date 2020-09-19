Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bloom Burton in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

