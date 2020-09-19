Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,480.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,234.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,620.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

