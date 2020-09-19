Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.80

Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $18.14. Regional Management shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 17,481 shares traded.

RM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $203.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $89.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. Analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Regional Management by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Regional Management by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Regional Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

