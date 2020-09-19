RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.33. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 67,804 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

