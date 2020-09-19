Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Quest Diagnostics worth $72,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $113.87 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

