Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $964.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $135,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $45,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,254. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

