Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Quanta Services by 50.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.