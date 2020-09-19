Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Increased by Analyst

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kroger in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,405. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Kroger by 33.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 50.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.