Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Vroom Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:VRM)

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NYSE:VRM opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About Vroom

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.