Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Increased by Barrington Research

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K12 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

K12 stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other K12 news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,243. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in K12 by 107.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in K12 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 128,455 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in K12 by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in K12 by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 379,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 50,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in K12 by 368.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

