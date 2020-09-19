Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,402 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

