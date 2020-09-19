Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Issued By Barrington Research

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for USA Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for USA Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USAT. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

USAT stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $540.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

