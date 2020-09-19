Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 828 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 15.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth about $70,417,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,380,087.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $480.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

