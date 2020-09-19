Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,317 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $3,236,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,408 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,763. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.04. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Loop Capital began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.53.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

