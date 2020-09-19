Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,084 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

RJF stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.