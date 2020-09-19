Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,868 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 811.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $122.41 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.