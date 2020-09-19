Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,257 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,873,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,478 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after purchasing an additional 920,412 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,468,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 871,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 584,040 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $22.85 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

