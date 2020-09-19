Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 30,308 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,308 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 379,873 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

